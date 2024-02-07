Das Instrument DE000BLB6WQ8 BAY.LDSBK. TILG-ANL 18/26 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB6WQ8 BAY.LDSBK. TILG-ANL 18/26 BOND has its last trading date on 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N