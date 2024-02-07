Erweiterte Funktionen
Tilgungsanleihe 2018 - 2026 a. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 07.02.2024 - DE000BLB6WQ8
07.02.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB6WQ8 BAY.LDSBK. TILG-ANL 18/26 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB6WQ8 BAY.LDSBK. TILG-ANL 18/26 BOND has its last trading date on 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|95,36 €
|95,58 €
|-0,22 €
|-0,23%
|06.02./17:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB6WQ8
|BLB6WQ
|95,58 €
|92,63 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
