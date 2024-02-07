Erweiterte Funktionen
4Y 3M Fix Kupon Express Zer. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 07.02.2024 - DE000BLB6W88
07.02.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB6W88 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 18/33 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB6W88 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 18/33 BOND has its last trading date on 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.005 €
|1.005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.02./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PN99C97
|PN99C9
|1.005 €
|- €
Werte im Artikel
1.005
0,00%
78,92
-0,43%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.005 €
|0,00%
|31.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
