Das Instrument DE000BLB6W88 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 18/33 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB6W88 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 18/33 BOND has its last trading date on 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N