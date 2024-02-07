Erweiterte Funktionen



4Y 3M Fix Kupon Express Zer. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 07.02.2024 - DE000BLB6W88




07.02.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000BLB6W88 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 18/33 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB6W88 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 18/33 BOND has its last trading date on 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

