Minimax-Floater 2017 - 2027 a. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 07.02.2024 - DE000BLB4799




07.02.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000BLB4799 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB4799 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 BOND has its last trading date on 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
94,95 € 95,03 € -0,08 € -0,08% 06.02./18:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB4799 BLB479 95,43 € 91,52 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 94,95 € -0,08%  06.02.24
Frankfurt 94,93 € -0,26%  06.02.24
  = Realtime
