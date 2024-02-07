Erweiterte Funktionen
Minimax-Floater 2017 - 2027 a. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 07.02.2024 - DE000BLB4799
07.02.24 00:58
Das Instrument DE000BLB4799 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB4799 BAY.LDSBK.IS.VAR 17/27 BOND has its last trading date on 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|94,95 €
|95,03 €
|-0,08 €
|-0,08%
|06.02./18:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB4799
|BLB479
|95,43 €
|91,52 €
