Erweiterte Funktionen
0,40 % Tilgungsanleihe 2017 -. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 07.02.2024 - DE000BLB46M6
07.02.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB46M6 BAY.LDSBK. TILG-ANL 17/27 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB46M6 BAY.LDSBK. TILG-ANL 17/27 BOND has its last trading date on 07.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,94 €
|93,00 €
|-0,06 €
|-0,06%
|06.02./17:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB46M6
|BLB46M
|93,21 €
|90,28 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.