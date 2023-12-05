Erweiterte Funktionen
Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 03g/17. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 05.12.2023 - DE000HLB4DK0
05.12.23 00:56
Das Instrument DE000HLB4DK0 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03G/17 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 05.12.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB4DK0 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03G/17 BOND has its last trading date on 05.12.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,73 €
|99,73 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.12./17:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB4DK0
|HLB4DK
|99,73 €
|97,68 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
