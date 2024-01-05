Erweiterte Funktionen



Carrara Festzinsanleihe 01s/23-. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 05.01.2024 - DE000HLB7BV4




05.01.24 00:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HLB7BV4 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA01S/23 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 05.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB7BV4 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA01S/23 BOND has its last trading date on 05.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,75 € 0,05 € +0,05% 04.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB7BV4 HLB7BV 99,80 € 98,05 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € +0,05%  04.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

