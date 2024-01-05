Erweiterte Funktionen
Carrara Festzinsanleihe 01s/23-. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 05.01.2024 - DE000HLB7BV4
05.01.24 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB7BV4 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA01S/23 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 05.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB7BV4 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA01S/23 BOND has its last trading date on 05.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,75 €
|0,05 €
|+0,05%
|04.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB7BV4
|HLB7BV
|99,80 €
|98,05 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,80 €
|+0,05%
|04.01.24
