Anleihe Portfolio plus (USD) au. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 04.07.2022 - DE000LB00CJ7
03.07.22 21:38
Das Instrument DE000LB00CJ7 LBBW DL BOA PF P 14/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 04.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB00CJ7 LBBW DL BOA PF P 14/22 BOND has its last trading date on 04.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,51 $
|99,51 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.07./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB00CJ7
|LB00CJ
|101,60 $
|99,34 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,51 $
|0,00%
|01.07.22
|Berlin
|99,56 $
|0,00%
|01.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|99,51 $
|0,00%
|01.07.22
