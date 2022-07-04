Erweiterte Funktionen



Anleihe Portfolio plus (USD) au. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 04.07.2022 - DE000LB00CJ7




03.07.22 21:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB00CJ7 LBBW DL BOA PF P 14/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 04.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB00CJ7 LBBW DL BOA PF P 14/22 BOND has its last trading date on 04.07.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,51 $ 99,51 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.07./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB00CJ7 LB00CJ 101,60 $ 99,34 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,51 $ 0,00%  01.07.22
Berlin 99,56 $ 0,00%  01.07.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 99,51 $ 0,00%  01.07.22
  = Realtime
