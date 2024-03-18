Erweiterte Funktionen
Carrara Anleihe 03c/18-03/24 . - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 04.03.2024 - DE000HLB5LC7
03.03.24 22:29
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB5LC7 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03C/18 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 04.03.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB5LC7 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03C/18 BOND has its last trading date on 04.03.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.03./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB5LC7
|HLB5LC
|99,80 €
|96,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,80 €
|0,00%
|01.03.24
Aktuell
