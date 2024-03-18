Erweiterte Funktionen



Carrara Anleihe 03c/18-03/24 . - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 04.03.2024 - DE000HLB5LC7




03.03.24 22:29
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HLB5LC7 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03C/18 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 04.03.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB5LC7 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03C/18 BOND has its last trading date on 04.03.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,80 € -   € 0,00% 01.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB5LC7 HLB5LC 99,80 € 96,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  01.03.24
