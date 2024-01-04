Das Instrument DE000BLB6Z36 BAY.LDSBK.IS.19/24 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 04.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB6Z36 BAY.LDSBK.IS.19/24 BOND has its last trading date on 04.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N