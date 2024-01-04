Erweiterte Funktionen
Anleihe 2019 - 2024 auf Stuf. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 04.01.2024 - DE000BLB6Z36
04.01.24 00:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB6Z36 BAY.LDSBK.IS.19/24 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 04.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB6Z36 BAY.LDSBK.IS.19/24 BOND has its last trading date on 04.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,88 €
|99,87 €
|0,01 €
|+0,01%
|27.12./17:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB6Z36
|BLB6Z3
|99,88 €
|96,77 €
Aktuell
