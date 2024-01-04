Erweiterte Funktionen



Anleihe 2019 - 2024 auf Stuf. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 04.01.2024 - DE000BLB6Z36




04.01.24 00:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000BLB6Z36 BAY.LDSBK.IS.19/24 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 04.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB6Z36 BAY.LDSBK.IS.19/24 BOND has its last trading date on 04.01.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,88 € 99,87 € 0,01 € +0,01% 27.12./17:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB6Z36 BLB6Z3 99,88 € 96,77 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 99,88 € +0,01%  27.12.23
Frankfurt 97,18 € -0,72%  03.01.24
  = Realtime
