Carrara Anleihe 03b/18-03/23 . - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 02.03.2023 - DE000HLB5LB9




02.03.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HLB5LB9 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03B/18 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 02.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB5LB9 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03B/18 BOND has its last trading date on 02.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,80 € -   € 0,00% 01.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB5LB9 HLB5LB 100,60 € 99,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  01.03.23
