Carrara Anleihe 03b/18-03/23 . - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 02.03.2023 - DE000HLB5LB9
02.03.23 00:52
Das Instrument DE000HLB5LB9 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03B/18 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 02.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB5LB9 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03B/18 BOND has its last trading date on 02.03.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.03./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB5LB9
|HLB5LB
|100,60 €
|99,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,80 €
|0,00%
|01.03.23
