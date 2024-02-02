Erweiterte Funktionen
Osteranleihe II 9y 2015 auf St. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 02.02.2024 - DE000BLB2843
02.02.24 00:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB2843 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/24 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 02.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB2843 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/24 BOND has its last trading date on 02.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,48 €
|99,47 €
|0,01 €
|+0,01%
|01.02./14:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB2843
|BLB284
|99,48 €
|97,00 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.