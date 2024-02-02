Erweiterte Funktionen



Osteranleihe II 9y 2015 auf St. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 02.02.2024 - DE000BLB2843




02.02.24 00:46
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000BLB2843 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/24 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 02.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB2843 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/24 BOND has its last trading date on 02.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,48 € 99,47 € 0,01 € +0,01% 01.02./14:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB2843 BLB284 99,48 € 97,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 99,60 € +0,02%  01.02.24
Frankfurt 99,48 € +0,01%  01.02.24
Berlin 99,48 € +0,01%  01.02.24
  = Realtime
