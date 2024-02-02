Das Instrument DE000BLB2843 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/24 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 02.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB2843 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/24 BOND has its last trading date on 02.02.2024: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N