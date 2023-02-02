Erweiterte Funktionen
Carrara Anleihe 02c/2013 auf . - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 02.02.2023 - DE000HLB4FU4
02.02.23 00:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB4FU4 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA02C/13 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 02.02.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB4FU4 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA02C/13 BOND has its last trading date on 02.02.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,73 €
|99,73 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.02./17:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB4FU4
|HLB4FU
|102,20 €
|99,65 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.