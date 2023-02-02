Erweiterte Funktionen



Carrara Anleihe 02c/2013 auf . - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 02.02.2023 - DE000HLB4FU4




02.02.23 00:38
Das Instrument DE000HLB4FU4 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA02C/13 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 02.02.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB4FU4 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA02C/13 BOND has its last trading date on 02.02.2023: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,73 € 99,73 € -   € 0,00% 01.02./17:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB4FU4 HLB4FU 102,20 € 99,65 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  01.02.23
Berlin 99,73 € 0,00%  01.02.23
