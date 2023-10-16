Erweiterte Funktionen



Marktzinsanleihe - (5-year Capp. - XFRA : DE000PF99X50: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




16.10.23 07:28
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Name DE000PF99X50 3,43,,BNP PARIBAS ANL 22/27

