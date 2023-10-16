Erweiterte Funktionen
Marktzinsanleihe - (5-year Capp. - XFRA : DE000PF99X50: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
16.10.23 07:28
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Name DE000PF99X50 3,43,,BNP PARIBAS ANL 22/27
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|94,87 €
|94,87 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.10./07:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99X50
|PF99X5
|100,00 €
|94,87 €
Werte im Artikel
3,39
0,00%
94,87
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|94,87 €
|0,00%
|13.10.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.