Erweiterte Funktionen
BLUEPLANET WD21/26 - XFRA : DE000A3H3F75: Aussetzung/Suspension
15.12.23 16:34
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BLUEPLANET WD21/26 DE000A3H3F75 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,08 €
|0,08 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.12./15:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3H3F75
|A3H3F7
|43,00 €
|0,010 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|BluePlanet Anleihe - Interessan.
|23.09.22