15.12.23 16:34
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BLUEPLANET WD21/26 DE000A3H3F75 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,08 € 0,08 € -   € 0,00% 15.12./15:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A3H3F75 A3H3F7 43,00 € 0,010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,08 € 0,00%  09:12
Berlin 0,24 € 0,00%  09:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
