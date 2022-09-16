Erweiterte Funktionen
12Y USD CMS Spread Range . - XFRA : DE000A1ZN2M9: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
16.09.22 06:57
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Name DE000A1ZN2M9 Opus-Charter. Iss. S.A. Cpmt 3 DL-FLR Cred.Lkd Bonds 2014(26) The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Name DE000A1ZN2M9 Opus-Charter. Iss. S.A. Cpmt 3 DL-FLR Cred.Lkd Bonds 2014(26)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,97 $
|97,60 $
|-0,63 $
|-0,65%
|16.09./00:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1ZN2M9
|A1ZN2M
|121,14 $
|95,95 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|96,97 $
|-0,65%
|15.09.22
