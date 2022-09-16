Erweiterte Funktionen



12Y USD CMS Spread Range . - XFRA : DE000A1ZN2M9: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




16.09.22 06:57
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Name DE000A1ZN2M9 Opus-Charter. Iss. S.A. Cpmt 3 DL-FLR Cred.Lkd Bonds 2014(26) The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Name DE000A1ZN2M9 Opus-Charter. Iss. S.A. Cpmt 3 DL-FLR Cred.Lkd Bonds 2014(26)

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
96,97 $ 97,60 $ -0,63 $ -0,65% 16.09./00:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1ZN2M9 A1ZN2M 121,14 $ 95,95 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 96,97 $ -0,65%  15.09.22
