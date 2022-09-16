Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Name DE000A1ZN2M9 Opus-Charter. Iss. S.A. Cpmt 3 DL-FLR Cred.Lkd Bonds 2014(26) The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Name DE000A1ZN2M9 Opus-Charter. Iss. S.A. Cpmt 3 DL-FLR Cred.Lkd Bonds 2014(26)