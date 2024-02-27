Erweiterte Funktionen
ClearVue Technologies - XFRA : CKJ: Aussetzung/Suspension
27.02.24 11:22
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL CLEARVUE TECH. LTD CKJ AU0000003816 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,376 €
|0,358 €
|0,018 €
|+5,03%
|27.02./10:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000003816
|A2PDU9
|0,45 €
|0,095 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,376 €
|+5,03%
|26.02.24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,462 $
|+10,53%
|21.02.24
|Frankfurt
|0,326 €
|-3,55%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|0,32 €
|-3,61%
|08:04
|Berlin
|0,338 €
|-4,52%
|12:29
= Realtime
Aktuell
