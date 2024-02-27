Erweiterte Funktionen



27.02.24 11:22
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL CLEARVUE TECH. LTD CKJ AU0000003816 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,376 € 0,358 € 0,018 € +5,03% 27.02./10:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000003816 A2PDU9 0,45 € 0,095 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,376 € +5,03%  26.02.24
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,462 $ +10,53%  21.02.24
Frankfurt 0,326 € -3,55%  08:04
Stuttgart 0,32 € -3,61%  08:04
Berlin 0,338 € -4,52%  12:29
  = Realtime
