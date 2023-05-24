Erweiterte Funktionen



ClearVue Technologies - XFRA : CKJ: Aussetzung/Suspension




24.05.23 08:37
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL CLEARVUE TECH. LTD CKJ AU0000003816 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,18 Mio. Unzen Gold
400% Gold Aktientip im Visier von Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und Newmont ($NEM)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,12 € 0,124 € -0,004 € -3,23% 24.05./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000003816 A2PDU9 0,23 € 0,095 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,12 € -3,23%  23.05.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,132 $ -2,22%  19.05.23
Frankfurt 0,102 € -4,67%  23.05.23
Stuttgart 0,108 € -5,26%  23.05.23
Berlin 0,115 € -7,26%  23.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Insider steigen ein - Massives Kaufsignal - 335% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 ClearVue Technologies Ltd - C. 12.01.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...