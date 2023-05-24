Erweiterte Funktionen
ClearVue Technologies - XFRA : CKJ: Aussetzung/Suspension
24.05.23 08:37
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL CLEARVUE TECH. LTD CKJ AU0000003816 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,12 €
|0,124 €
|-0,004 €
|-3,23%
|24.05./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000003816
|A2PDU9
|0,23 €
|0,095 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,12 €
|-3,23%
|23.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,132 $
|-2,22%
|19.05.23
|Frankfurt
|0,102 €
|-4,67%
|23.05.23
|Stuttgart
|0,108 €
|-5,26%
|23.05.23
|Berlin
|0,115 €
|-7,26%
|23.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
