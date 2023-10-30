Das Instrument 9RV GB00B8YZTJ80 VERSARIEN PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.10.2023 The instrument 9RV GB00B8YZTJ80 VERSARIEN PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.10.2023