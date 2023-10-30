Erweiterte Funktionen
Versarien - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 31.10.2023 - GB00B8YZTJ80
29.10.23 23:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 9RV GB00B8YZTJ80 VERSARIEN PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.10.2023 The instrument 9RV GB00B8YZTJ80 VERSARIEN PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.10.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,005 $
|0,005 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B8YZTJ80
|A1W0Q1
|0,25 $
|0,00020 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,007 €
|0,00%
|27.10.23
|München
|0,013 €
|0,00%
|27.10.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,005 $
|0,00%
|27.10.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0075 €
|-6,25%
|27.10.23
|Berlin
|0,0135 €
|-6,90%
|27.10.23
= Realtime
