GFINITY PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 31.08.2023 - GB00BT9QD572
29.08.23 23:45
Das Instrument 3GF GB00BT9QD572 GFINITY PLC LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2023 The instrument 3GF GB00BT9QD572 GFINITY PLC LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,008 €
|0,008 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.08./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BT9QD572
|A12GNL
|0,019 €
|0,00050 €
