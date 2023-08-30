Erweiterte Funktionen



GFINITY PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 31.08.2023 - GB00BT9QD572




29.08.23 23:45
Das Instrument 3GF GB00BT9QD572 GFINITY PLC LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2023 The instrument 3GF GB00BT9QD572 GFINITY PLC LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,008 € 0,008 € -   € 0,00% 29.08./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BT9QD572 A12GNL 0,019 € 0,00050 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0005 € 0,00%  29.08.23
Stuttgart 0,0005 € 0,00%  29.08.23
Berlin 0,008 € 0,00%  29.08.23
  = Realtime
