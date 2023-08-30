Das Instrument 3GF GB00BT9QD572 GFINITY PLC LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2023 The instrument 3GF GB00BT9QD572 GFINITY PLC LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2023