Das Instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.01.2023 The instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.01.2023