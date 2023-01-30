Erweiterte Funktionen

Micro Focus Intl - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 31.01.2023 - GB00BJ1F4N75




29.01.23 22:34
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.01.2023 The instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.01.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,02 € 6,08 € -0,06 € -0,99% 27.01./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJ1F4N75 A2PGUK 6,20 € -   €
Werte im Artikel
100,00 plus
+0,01%
6,02 minus
-0,99%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,02 € -0,99%  25.01.23
Stuttgart 6,02 € +0,33%  27.01.23
Berlin 6,10 € +0,33%  27.01.23
Düsseldorf 6,02 € 0,00%  27.01.23
Frankfurt 6,06 € 0,00%  27.01.23
Hamburg 6,06 € 0,00%  27.01.23
Hannover 6,06 € 0,00%  27.01.23
München 6,06 € 0,00%  27.01.23
