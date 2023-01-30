Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Micro Focus Intl":
Micro Focus Intl - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 31.01.2023 - GB00BJ1F4N75
29.01.23 22:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.01.2023 The instrument M7Q7 GB00BJ1F4N75 MICRO FOCUS INTL LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.01.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,02 €
|6,08 €
|-0,06 €
|-0,99%
|27.01./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJ1F4N75
|A2PGUK
|6,20 €
|- €
Werte im Artikel
100,00
+0,01%
6,02
-0,99%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,02 €
|-0,99%
|25.01.23
|Stuttgart
|6,02 €
|+0,33%
|27.01.23
|Berlin
|6,10 €
|+0,33%
|27.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|6,02 €
|0,00%
|27.01.23
|Frankfurt
|6,06 €
|0,00%
|27.01.23
|Hamburg
|6,06 €
|0,00%
|27.01.23
|Hannover
|6,06 €
|0,00%
|27.01.23
|München
|6,06 €
|0,00%
|27.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|38
|micro focus langfristig strong b.
|26.08.22