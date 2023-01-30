Erweiterte Funktionen
MUSTI GROUP OYJ - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 31.01.2023 - FI4000410758
29.01.23 22:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.01.2023 The instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.01.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,81 €
|16,14 €
|-0,33 €
|-2,04%
|27.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI4000410758
|A2PZ0G
|26,82 €
|14,39 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.