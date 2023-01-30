Das Instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.01.2023 The instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 31.01.2023