Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Johnson Electric Holdings":
Johnson Electric Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.11.2022 - BMG5150J1577
29.11.22 01:14
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.11.2022 The instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,12 €
|1,07 €
|0,05 €
|+4,67%
|28.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG5150J1577
|A117XL
|1,97 €
|0,93 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|1,12 €
|+4,67%
|28.11.22
|Frankfurt
|1,13 €
|+0,89%
|28.11.22
|München
|1,14 €
|0,00%
|28.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,9326
|0,00%
|14.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.