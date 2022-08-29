Erweiterte Funktionen
NatWest Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.08.2022 - GB00B7T77214
28.08.22 21:55
Das Instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 NATWEST GROUP PLC LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.08.2022 The instrument RYS1 GB00B7T77214 NATWEST GROUP PLC LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,00 €
|3,06 €
|-0,06 €
|-1,96%
|26.08./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B7T77214
|A1JXTD
|3,16 €
|2,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,96 €
|-2,63%
|26.08.22
|Berlin
|3,02 €
|+2,03%
|26.08.22
|Stuttgart
|3,04 €
|+0,66%
|26.08.22
|München
|3,06 €
|0,00%
|26.08.22
|Frankfurt
|2,98 €
|-0,67%
|26.08.22
|Hamburg
|2,98 €
|-0,67%
|26.08.22
|Hannover
|2,98 €
|-0,67%
|26.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|2,98 €
|-1,32%
|26.08.22
|Xetra
|3,00 €
|-1,96%
|26.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,88 $
|-6,69%
|26.08.22
