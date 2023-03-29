Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC":
 Aktien    


WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.03.2023 - GB0034212331




28.03.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 80Y GB0034212331 WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2023 The instrument 80Y GB0034212331 WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2023

Aktuell
Börsenstar startet diesen 347% AR und AI Hot Stock
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,94 € 4,90 € 0,04 € +0,82% 28.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0034212331 A0B6T0 7,35 € 4,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 4,94 € +0,82%  28.03.23
Frankfurt 4,88 € -0,41%  28.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drone Hot Stock meldet 7,6 Mio. $ Umsatz und 2,8 Mio. $ Bruttogewinn. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...