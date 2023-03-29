Erweiterte Funktionen
WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.03.2023 - GB0034212331
28.03.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 80Y GB0034212331 WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.03.2023 The instrument 80Y GB0034212331 WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 30.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,94 €
|4,90 €
|0,04 €
|+0,82%
|28.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0034212331
|A0B6T0
|7,35 €
|4,90 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
