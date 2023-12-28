Erweiterte Funktionen
Danakali - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.12.2023 - AU000000DNK9
28.12.23 00:49
Das Instrument SO3 AU000000DNK9 DANAKALI LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.12.2023 The instrument SO3 AU000000DNK9 DANAKALI LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.12.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,3275 $
|0,327 $
|0,0005 $
|+0,15%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000DNK9
|A14UCJ
|0,55 $
|0,040 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,236 €
|-2,68%
|03.04.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,3275 $
|+0,15%
|26.12.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,238 €
|0,00%
|03.04.23
|Frankfurt
|0,235 €
|0,00%
|03.04.23
|Hamburg
|0,236 €
|0,00%
|03.04.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
