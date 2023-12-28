Erweiterte Funktionen



Danakali - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.12.2023 - AU000000DNK9




28.12.23 00:49
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SO3 AU000000DNK9 DANAKALI LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.12.2023 The instrument SO3 AU000000DNK9 DANAKALI LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.12.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,3275 $ 0,327 $ 0,0005 $ +0,15% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000DNK9 A14UCJ 0,55 $ 0,040 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,236 € -2,68%  03.04.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,3275 $ +0,15%  26.12.23
Düsseldorf 0,238 € 0,00%  03.04.23
Frankfurt 0,235 € 0,00%  03.04.23
Hamburg 0,236 € 0,00%  03.04.23
  = Realtime
