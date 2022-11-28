Erweiterte Funktionen



Applied Genetic Technologies - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.11.2022 - US03820J1007




27.11.22 22:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 2GT US03820J1007 APPLIED GENETIC TE.DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2022 The instrument 2GT US03820J1007 APPLIED GENETIC TE.DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2022

Aktuell
Eilmeldung: Sensationelle Uran-Entdeckung - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 468% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,3738 $ 0,3757 $ -0,0019 $ -0,51% 25.11./19:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US03820J1007 A110V2 2,82 $ 0,23 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,35 € -1,49%  24.11.22
Frankfurt 0,343 € 0,00%  25.11.22
München 0,3733 € 0,00%  25.11.22
AMEX 0,40 $ 0,00%  07.11.22
NYSE 0,375 $ -0,16%  25.11.22
Stuttgart 0,3434 € -0,17%  25.11.22
Nasdaq 0,3738 $ -0,51%  25.11.22
Berlin 0,3553 € -1,72%  25.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock meldet Weltklasse-Uran-Entdeckung - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese 604% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
49 Applied Genetic TECH 24.10.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...