American Shipping Co - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.08.2022 - NO0010272065




26.08.22 00:08
Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.08.2022 The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,20 $ 4,20 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010272065 A0ETG1 4,30 $ 3,35 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 4,32 € +2,37%  25.08.22
München 4,215 € +2,31%  25.08.22
Frankfurt 4,245 € +2,29%  25.08.22
Stuttgart 4,22 € +1,93%  25.08.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,20 $ 0,00%  19.08.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
