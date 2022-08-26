Erweiterte Funktionen
American Shipping Co - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.08.2022 - NO0010272065
26.08.22 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.08.2022 The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,20 $
|4,20 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010272065
|A0ETG1
|4,30 $
|3,35 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|4,32 €
|+2,37%
|25.08.22
|München
|4,215 €
|+2,31%
|25.08.22
|Frankfurt
|4,245 €
|+2,29%
|25.08.22
|Stuttgart
|4,22 €
|+1,93%
|25.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,20 $
|0,00%
|19.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
