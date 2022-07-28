Das Instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2022 The instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2022