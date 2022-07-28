Erweiterte Funktionen
Verde Agritech - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.07.2022 - GB00B23TJD34
27.07.22 23:52
Das Instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2022 The instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,01832 $
|6,1788 $
|-0,1605 $
|-2,60%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B23TJD34
|A0YCLX
|9,16 $
|0,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,08 €
|-0,33%
|27.07.22
|Frankfurt
|6,07 €
|+1,51%
|27.07.22
|Berlin
|5,99 €
|-1,48%
|27.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,01832 $
|-2,60%
|27.07.22
|Stuttgart
|5,86 €
|-4,09%
|27.07.22
= Realtime
