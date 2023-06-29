Erweiterte Funktionen



Mas Gold - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.06.2023 - CA57457A1057




29.06.23 07:47
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 63G CA57457A1057MAS GOLD CORP. wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2023. Aus technischne Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument 63G CA57457A1057MAS GOLD CORP. is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2023. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be dsiplayed.

Aktuell
Vidac Pharma mit sensationellen Ergebnissen zur Wirksamkeit von VDA-1102
Strong Buy!

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0165 € 0,0125 € 0,004 € +32,00% 29.06./09:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA57457A1057 A2JHS7 0,058 € 0,013 €
Werte im Artikel
0,017 plus
+32,00%
0,029 plus
+5,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,03 $ +61,29%  23.06.23
Frankfurt 0,0165 € +32,00%  09:47
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltgrößte historische Kobalt-Mine in Norwegen. Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) jetzt auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...