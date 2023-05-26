Das Instrument 6BB SE0017766520 BJOERN BORG AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.05.2023 The instrument 6BB SE0017766520 BJOERN BORG AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 29.05.2023