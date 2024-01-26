Erweiterte Funktionen
DX (GROUP) PLC LS -,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 29.01.2024 - GB00BJTCG679
26.01.24 00:56
Das Instrument 4DX GB00BJTCG679 DX (GROUP) PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.01.2024 The instrument 4DX GB00BJTCG679 DX (GROUP) PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,545 €
|0,545 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJTCG679
|A1XEYF
|0,55 €
|0,31 €
