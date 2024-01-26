Das Instrument 4DX GB00BJTCG679 DX (GROUP) PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.01.2024 The instrument 4DX GB00BJTCG679 DX (GROUP) PLC LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.01.2024