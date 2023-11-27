Erweiterte Funktionen
Blucora - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.11.2023 - US0952291005
26.11.23 22:26
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 3EV US0952291005 AVANTAX INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2023 The instrument 3EV US0952291005 AVANTAX INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,995 $
|25,97 $
|0,025 $
|+0,10%
|24.11./19:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0952291005
|A1JZBJ
|30,20 $
|19,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,80 €
|-0,83%
|24.11.23
|Nasdaq
|25,995 $
|+0,10%
|24.11.23
|NYSE
|25,99 $
|+0,08%
|24.11.23
|AMEX
|25,99 $
|+0,08%
|24.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|23,60 €
|0,00%
|24.11.23
|München
|23,80 €
|0,00%
|24.11.23
|Stuttgart
|23,80 €
|0,00%
|24.11.23
|Berlin
|23,80 €
|0,00%
|24.11.23
|Frankfurt
|23,60 €
|-0,84%
|24.11.23
= Realtime
