Blucora - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.11.2023 - US0952291005




26.11.23 22:26
Das Instrument 3EV US0952291005 AVANTAX INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2023 The instrument 3EV US0952291005 AVANTAX INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2023

