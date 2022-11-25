Das Instrument W2T KYG3997H1048 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2022 The instrument W2T KYG3997H1048 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2022