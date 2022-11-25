Erweiterte Funktionen
Glory Sun Financial Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.11.2022 - KYG3997H1048
25.11.22 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument W2T KYG3997H1048 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.11.2022 The instrument W2T KYG3997H1048 GLORY SUN FINL GRP HD-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0015 €
|0,0015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG3997H1048
|A2PSMA
|0,025 €
|0,00050 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
