Das Instrument MKC SE0009268154 AAC CLYDE SPACE AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.06.2023 The instrument MKC SE0009268154 AAC CLYDE SPACE AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.06.2023