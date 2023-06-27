Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (":

Das Instrument LYPI LU0533034129 MUL-LYX.MSCI W.C.S.TR AEO ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.06.2023 The instrument LYPI LU0533034129 MUL-LYX.MSCI W.C.S.TR AEO ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.06.2023