Lyxor MSCI World Communicat. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.06.2023 - LU0533034129
27.06.23 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LYPI LU0533034129 MUL-LYX.MSCI W.C.S.TR AEO ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.06.2023 The instrument LYPI LU0533034129 MUL-LYX.MSCI W.C.S.TR AEO ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|143,72 €
|144,50 €
|-0,78 €
|-0,54%
|26.06./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0533034129
|LYX0GR
|150,70 €
|112,58 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|143,72 €
|-0,54%
|26.06.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|144,9241 €
|+0,86%
|22.06.23
|Xetra
|144,12 €
|-0,29%
|26.06.23
|Frankfurt
|144,18 €
|-0,41%
|26.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|143,56 €
|-0,49%
|26.06.23
|Berlin
|144,56 €
|-0,50%
|26.06.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|142,64 €
|-1,46%
|26.06.23
