Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (":
 Fonds    


Lyxor MSCI World Communicat. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.06.2023 - LU0533034129




27.06.23 00:01
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument LYPI LU0533034129 MUL-LYX.MSCI W.C.S.TR AEO ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.06.2023 The instrument LYPI LU0533034129 MUL-LYX.MSCI W.C.S.TR AEO ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.06.2023

Aktuell
Medtech Hot Stock prüft Kostenerstattung für KI-basierte Digital Cough-Technologie
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
143,72 € 144,50 € -0,78 € -0,54% 26.06./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0533034129 LYX0GR 150,70 € 112,58 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		143,72 € -0,54%  26.06.23
Fondsgesellschaft 144,9241 € +0,86%  22.06.23
Xetra 144,12 € -0,29%  26.06.23
Frankfurt 144,18 € -0,41%  26.06.23
Düsseldorf 143,56 € -0,49%  26.06.23
Berlin 144,56 € -0,50%  26.06.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 142,64 € -1,46%  26.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Drone Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - Massives Kaufsignal nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...