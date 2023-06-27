Erweiterte Funktionen



27.06.23 00:01
Das Instrument TCJ BE0974338700 TITAN CEMENT INTL. S.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.06.2023 The instrument TCJ BE0974338700 TITAN CEMENT INTL. S.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,02 € 16,88 € 0,14 € +0,83% 26.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BE0974338700 A2PBLU 17,22 € 10,34 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 17,02 € +0,83%  26.06.23
Stuttgart 16,80 € -0,71%  26.06.23
Düsseldorf 16,72 € -1,18%  26.06.23
Berlin 16,98 € -1,28%  26.06.23
