Titan Cement International - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.06.2023 - BE0974338700
27.06.23 00:01
Das Instrument TCJ BE0974338700 TITAN CEMENT INTL. S.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.06.2023 The instrument TCJ BE0974338700 TITAN CEMENT INTL. S.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,02 €
|16,88 €
|0,14 €
|+0,83%
|26.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BE0974338700
|A2PBLU
|17,22 €
|10,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|17,02 €
|+0,83%
|26.06.23
|Stuttgart
|16,80 €
|-0,71%
|26.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|16,72 €
|-1,18%
|26.06.23
|Berlin
|16,98 €
|-1,28%
|26.06.23
= Realtime
