Das Instrument 9LK1 US53228T1016 LIGHTN. EMOTORS DL -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023 The instrument 9LK1 US53228T1016 LIGHTN. EMOTORS DL -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023