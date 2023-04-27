Erweiterte Funktionen



Lighting eMotors - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.04.2023 - US53228T1016




26.04.23 23:58
Das Instrument 9LK1 US53228T1016 LIGHTN. EMOTORS DL -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023 The instrument 9LK1 US53228T1016 LIGHTN. EMOTORS DL -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023

