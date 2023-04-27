Erweiterte Funktionen
Lighting eMotors - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.04.2023 - US53228T1016
26.04.23 23:58
Das Instrument 9LK1 US53228T1016 LIGHTN. EMOTORS DL -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023 The instrument 9LK1 US53228T1016 LIGHTN. EMOTORS DL -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,2261 $
|0,2261 $
|- $
|0,00%
|26.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US53228T1016
|A3CPE4
|4,93 $
|0,22 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,214 €
|-2,73%
|26.04.23
|NYSE
|0,2261 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|0,2283 $
|0,00%
|26.04.23
|Frankfurt
|0,212 €
|-2,75%
|26.04.23
|Stuttgart
|0,21 €
|-2,78%
|26.04.23
|AMEX
|0,2338 $
|-4,14%
|26.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,21 €
|-7,08%
|26.04.23
|Berlin
|0,204 €
|-8,11%
|26.04.23
|München
|0,23 €
|-9,45%
|26.04.23
Aktuell
