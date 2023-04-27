Erweiterte Funktionen
Tissue Regenix Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.04.2023 - GB00B5SGVL29
26.04.23 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LSW1 GB00B5SGVL29 TISSUE REGENIX GP LS-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023 The instrument LSW1 GB00B5SGVL29 TISSUE REGENIX GP LS-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,006 €
|0,005 €
|0,001 €
|+20,00%
|26.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B5SGVL29
|A1C0FE
|0,0085 €
|0,0030 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.