Das Instrument LSW1 GB00B5SGVL29 TISSUE REGENIX GP LS-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023 The instrument LSW1 GB00B5SGVL29 TISSUE REGENIX GP LS-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023