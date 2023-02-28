Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "DESTINY PHARMA PLC":
DESTINY PHARMA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.02.2023 - GB00BDHSP575
28.02.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument D89 GB00BDHSP575 DESTINY PHARMA PLC LS-01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.02.2023 The instrument D89 GB00BDHSP575 DESTINY PHARMA PLC LS-01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,38 €
|0,51 €
|-0,13 €
|-25,49%
|27.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDHSP575
|A2DW69
|0,82 €
|0,32 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.