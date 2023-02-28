Erweiterte Funktionen

DESTINY PHARMA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.02.2023 - GB00BDHSP575




28.02.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument D89 GB00BDHSP575 DESTINY PHARMA PLC LS-01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.02.2023 The instrument D89 GB00BDHSP575 DESTINY PHARMA PLC LS-01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,38 € 0,51 € -0,13 € -25,49% 27.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BDHSP575 A2DW69 0,82 € 0,32 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,53 € 0,00%  24.02.23
Stuttgart 0,38 € -25,49%  27.02.23
  = Realtime
