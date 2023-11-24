Erweiterte Funktionen



ANNEXIN PHARM. AB (PUBL. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.11.2023 - SE0009664154




24.11.23 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument Q91 SE0009664154 ANNEXIN PHARM. AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.11.2023 The instrument Q91 SE0009664154 ANNEXIN PHARM. AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.11.2023

Aktuell
Technologischer Durchbruch - Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Neuer 206% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0604 € 0,0546 € 0,0058 € +10,62% 23.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0009664154 A2DX74 0,060 € 0,021 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0604 € +10,62%  23.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal. Diesen 431% Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...