ANNEXIN PHARM. AB (PUBL. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.11.2023 - SE0009664154
24.11.23 00:51
Das Instrument Q91 SE0009664154 ANNEXIN PHARM. AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.11.2023 The instrument Q91 SE0009664154 ANNEXIN PHARM. AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0604 €
|0,0546 €
|0,0058 €
|+10,62%
|23.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0009664154
|A2DX74
|0,060 €
|0,021 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0604 €
|+10,62%
|23.11.23
