EnLink Midstream - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.10.2022 - US29336T1007




26.10.22 00:13
Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.10.2022 The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,40 $ 11,40 $ -   $ 0,00% 25.10./21:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29336T1007 A1XFKA 11,77 $ 5,89 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 11,405 $ +3,78%  25.10.22
AMEX 11,385 $ +3,50%  25.10.22
Frankfurt 11,014 € +0,02%  25.10.22
München 11,014 € 0,00%  25.10.22
NYSE 11,40 $ 0,00%  01:00
Berlin 10,946 € -0,44%  25.10.22
  = Realtime
