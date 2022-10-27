Erweiterte Funktionen



NexTech AR Solutions - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.10.2022 - CA65343B1040




27.10.22 07:56
Das Instrument N29 CA65343B1040 NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2022. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument N29 CA65343B1040 NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2022. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,896 € 0,807 € -   € 0,00% 27.10./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA65343B1040 A2N5WX 1,49 € 0,25 €
Werte im Artikel
0,90 plus
+11,03%
0,22 plus
+0,93%
320,00 plus
+0,91%
45,61 minus
-0,09%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,896 € +11,03%  26.10.22
Stuttgart 0,899 € +24,52%  26.10.22
Düsseldorf 0,789 € +6,91%  26.10.22
München 0,79 € +6,90%  26.10.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,885 $ +6,86%  26.10.22
Frankfurt 0,891 € +5,44%  26.10.22
Berlin 0,874 € 0,00%  08:18
