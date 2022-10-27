Das Instrument N29 CA65343B1040 NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2022. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch nicht angezeigt. The instrument N29 CA65343B1040 NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2022. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed.