Das Instrument C5P GB00B0KWHQ09 CARETECH HLDGS LS -,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.09.2022 The instrument C5P GB00B0KWHQ09 CARETECH HLDGS LS -,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.09.2022