Caretech Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.09.2022 - GB00B0KWHQ09
25.09.22 21:33
Das Instrument C5P GB00B0KWHQ09 CARETECH HLDGS LS -,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.09.2022 The instrument C5P GB00B0KWHQ09 CARETECH HLDGS LS -,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,30 €
|8,45 €
|-0,15 €
|-1,78%
|23.09./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0KWHQ09
|A0HGPU
|9,00 €
|5,95 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
