Das Instrument NV81 CA64149P3007 NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.09.2022 The instrument NV81 CA64149P3007 NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.09.2022