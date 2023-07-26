Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2023 The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2023