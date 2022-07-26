Das Instrument OCM CNE100001NN9 CHINA INTL MAR.CONT.H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2022 The instrument OCM CNE100001NN9 CHINA INTL MAR.CONT.H YC1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2022