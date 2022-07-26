Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument OCM CNE100001NN9 CHINA INTL MAR.CONT.H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2022 The instrument OCM CNE100001NN9 CHINA INTL MAR.CONT.H YC1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,53 € 1,53 € -   € 0,00% 25.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CNE100001NN9 A1KANQ 2,08 € 1,16 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,53 € 0,00%  25.07.22
  = Realtime
