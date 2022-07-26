Erweiterte Funktionen

Iluka Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.07.2022 - AU000000ILU1




25.07.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ILZ AU000000ILU1 ILUKA RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2022 The instrument ILZ AU000000ILU1 ILUKA RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2022

