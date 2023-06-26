Erweiterte Funktionen
ECHO ENERGY PLC LS -,0025 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.06.2023 - GB00BF0YPG76
25.06.23 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument A3Z1 GB00BF0YPG76 ECHO ENERGY PLC LS -,0025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.06.2023 The instrument A3Z1 GB00BF0YPG76 ECHO ENERGY PLC LS -,0025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0005 €
|0,0005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.05./08:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF0YPG76
|A2DR8P
|0,0025 €
|0,00050 €
Aktuell
