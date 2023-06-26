Erweiterte Funktionen



ECHO ENERGY PLC LS -,0025 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.06.2023 - GB00BF0YPG76




25.06.23 21:38
Das Instrument A3Z1 GB00BF0YPG76 ECHO ENERGY PLC LS -,0025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.06.2023 The instrument A3Z1 GB00BF0YPG76 ECHO ENERGY PLC LS -,0025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.06.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0005 € 0,0005 € -   € 0,00% 22.05./08:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF0YPG76 A2DR8P 0,0025 € 0,00050 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0005 € 0,00%  23.06.23
Stuttgart 0,0005 € 0,00%  23.06.23
Berlin 0,0005 € 0,00%  23.06.23
  = Realtime
