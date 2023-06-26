Das Instrument A3Z1 GB00BF0YPG76 ECHO ENERGY PLC LS -,0025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.06.2023 The instrument A3Z1 GB00BF0YPG76 ECHO ENERGY PLC LS -,0025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.06.2023