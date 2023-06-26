Das Instrument DLX DE000A0MZ4B0 DELIGNIT AG INH.O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.06.2023 The instrument DLX DE000A0MZ4B0 DELIGNIT AG INH.O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.06.2023