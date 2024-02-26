Das Instrument 37S0 FR001400BVK2 SPINEWAY EO -,002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2024 The instrument 37S0 FR001400BVK2 SPINEWAY EO -,002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024