Spineway SAS - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.02.2024 - FR001400BVK2
25.02.24 22:31
Das Instrument 37S0 FR001400BVK2 SPINEWAY EO -,002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.02.2024 The instrument 37S0 FR001400BVK2 SPINEWAY EO -,002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0011 €
|0,0012 €
|-0,0001 €
|-8,33%
|23.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR001400BVK2
|A3DR5C
|1,20 €
|0,0010 €
